Westburg was named the Low-A East Player of the Week on Monday after he went 10-for-19 with a home run, two doubles, three walks, two stolen bases, five runs and five RBI over his last five games for Delmarva.

The 22-year-old won the award one week after his Delmarva teammate, Gunnar Henderson, took home the honors. Westburg is slashing .400/.521/.636 with three home runs and four stolen bases over his first 15 games of the season with the affiliate.