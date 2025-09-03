default-cbs-image
Westburg (ankle) is expected to begin a rehab assignment within the next week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Westburg's recovery from a right ankle sprain started out slowly, but he's made notable progress of late and is almost ready for game action. The infielder should be ready for activation from the 10-day injured list by mid-September as long as he continues to move in a positive direction.

