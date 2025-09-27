Westburg went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Yankees.

The Baltimore third baseman tallied his first homer since returning from an ankle injury Sept. 16 with a three-run shot off New York starter Will Warren in the third. This marks the 10th time Westburg has notched three or more hits in a game this season. Overall, the 26-year-old is now slashing .266/.314/.453 with 58 runs scored and 40 RBI over 344 plate appearances.