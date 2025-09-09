Westburg (ankle) could begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Previous updates on Westburg's recovery from a right ankle sprain suggested that he was likely to have begun playing in rehab games by now, but while that hasn't happened, it does appear to be around the corner. The infielder could be back on the Orioles' active roster sometime next week. He's been sidelined since late August.