Westburg went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer in Tuesday's 11-3 win over the Twins.

Westburg helped break the game open in the third inning, launching a two-run shot off Chris Paddack to extend Baltimore's lead to 6-0. The 25-year-old Westburg has recorded at least one hit in five straight games, going 10-for-20 with two home runs and six RBI in that span. He's now slashing .316/.381/.614 through his first 64 plate appearances this year with four homers, two stolen bases, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored while serving as Baltimore's primary third baseman.