Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Dealing with ankle discomfort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westburg left Monday's game against Boston due to right ankle discomfort, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Westburg is likely being taken for further testing after being forced from Monday's clash. Luis Vazquez entered the game in Westburg's place at third base Monday and could be in line for additional opportunities going forward if the 26-year-old is forced to miss more time, though Coby Mayo and Jeremiah Jackson would also factor into the mix for at-bats.
