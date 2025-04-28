Orioles manager Brandon Hyde classified Westburg as day-to-day Monday due to a sore hamstring, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports. "We're staying optimistic and hopeful," Hyde said of Westburg's status.

Westburg is out of the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Yankees, marking his second consecutive absence due to the hamstring issue. According to Jake Rill of MLB.com, Westburg is scheduled to undergo further testing Monday as the Orioles look to gain a better understanding regarding the extent of his injury. If the MRI reveals a strain, the 26-year-old infielder could require a stint on the injured list.