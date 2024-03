Westburg was removed from Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Blue Jays after being hit on the left elbow by a pitch, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Westburg initially stayed in to run the bases after being struck by an Anders Tolhurst pitch in the top of the fourth inning but was removed before the bottom of the frame. The Orioles were likely just being cautious here, but more should be known on Westburg's condition after the game.