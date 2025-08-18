Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Exits early Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westburg left Monday's game against the Red Sox due to an apparent lower body injury, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Westburg suffered the injury while scrambling back to first base after making a hard turn towards second, and after being checked out by the team trainer, it was determined that he couldn't continue. He'll be considered day-to-day until the club has more news on the severity of the injury.
