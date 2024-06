Westburg left Tuesday's contest with the Yankees in the bottom of the second inning with left hip discomfort, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Westburg struck out swinging to open the game in the top of the first inning and he was later removed from the contest in the bottom of the second. Westburg will certainly undergo imaging on his hip to determine the severity of the injury, but in the meantime, Ramon Urias has replaced him at third base against New York.