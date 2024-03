Westburg is expected to be fine after exiting Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jays following a hit by pitch on the left elbow, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Westburg was lifted from the contest as a precaution after being plunked, but he checked out fine. It's possible the Orioles will hold him out for a day or so just to be safe, but there doesn't look to be any concern here.