Westburg (hamstring) is expected to return in early June, MLB.com reports.

Westburg has been recovering on the injured list since April 27 due to a strained left hamstring, and this timeline suggests he's beginning to progress after suffering a setback two weeks ago. Baltimore's plans remain uncertain as it pertains to a potential rehab assignment for the infielder, but it's possible Westburg will need to get some reps in the minor leagues since he'll soon have been sidelined for over a month. In the meantime, Ramon Urias should continue to serve as the Orioles' primary third baseman.