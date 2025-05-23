default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Westburg (hamstring) is expected to return in early June, MLB.com reports.

Westburg has been recovering on the injured list since April 27 due to a strained left hamstring, and this timeline suggests he's beginning to progress after suffering a setback two weeks ago. Baltimore's plans remain uncertain as it pertains to a potential rehab assignment for the infielder, but it's possible Westburg will need to get some reps in the minor leagues since he'll soon have been sidelined for over a month. In the meantime, Ramon Urias should continue to serve as the Orioles' primary third baseman.

More News