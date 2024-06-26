Westburg went 4-for-4 with a double, one walk and one RBI in Tuesday's 10-8 loss to the Guardians.

Westburg has gone 14-for-42 (.333) with seven extra-base hits and seven RBI over his last 11 contests. He's up to a .283/.337/.516 slash line with 13 homers, 16 doubles, six stolen bases, 46 RBI and 40 runs scored through 73 games this season. While he's split time between second base and third base, Westburg has hit consistently enough to carve out a near-everyday role with well-rounded production.