Westburg went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over Atlanta.

The 26-year-old infielder got the O's on the board when he sent a 96 mph fastball from Spencer Strider the other way over the right-fiend wall in the third inning. Westburg is attempting to play through a sprained index finger on his left hand, an injury that had limited him to just two starts and five plate appearances in Baltimore's prior 10 games, but Friday's performance is a good sign that he'll be able to manage the issue. It's been a tough year overall for Westburg on the health front, and he's suited up for only 37 contests while slashing .243/.298/.464 with eight homers, a steal, 15 RBI and 21 runs.