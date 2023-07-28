Westburg is absent from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Yankees, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Westburg had started each of the last three contests -- two against left-handed pitching -- but will take a seat for this one versus righty Gerrit Cole. Ramon Urias is at third base and Adam Frazier is at second.
