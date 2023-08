Westburg went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Westburg had gone 16 games without drawing a walk, hitting .246 with 14 strikeouts, five doubles and six RBI in that span. The infielder again started at second base, which appears to be his most likely position when there's a southpaw starting for the opponent. Westburg is slashing a solid .265/.304/.401 with two home runs, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored and four steals over his first 44 major-league contests.