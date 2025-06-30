Westburg (finger) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

He'll miss a third straight start after aggravating his left index finger injury in Friday's game versus the Rays. Westburg was able to do some swinging Sunday, but interim manager Tony Mansolino said afterward that the infielder didn't "feel the best" and remains day-to-day, per Jake Rill of MLB.com. The Orioles seem optimistic that Westburg can avoid another stint on the 10-day injured list, but he'll have to show he's game-ready soon. Ramon Urias will once again start at third base for Baltimore on Monday.