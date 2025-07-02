Westburg (finger) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

It's the fifth straight start he's missed with a left index finger injury. Westburg has conceded that the finger is unlikely to heal without extended rest, but his intention is to get the digit feeling well enough to play through a bit of discomfort. He will try again Friday in Atlanta following the Orioles' scheduled off day Thursday. Ramon Urias will receive another start at the hot corner for the Orioles in Wednesday's series finale.