Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Westburg suffered a setback in his recovery from a left hamstring strain and has paused his running progression, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Westburg appeared on pace to begin a rehab assignment at some point later this week, but his eventual return from the 10-day injured list will be pushed back further in light of the setback. Hyde didn't commit to a timeline for Westburg to resume running, so until that happens, a more definitive target date for the All-Star infielder's return will be difficult to pin down. The Orioles brought back Ramon Urias (hamstring) from the IL on Wednesday, and he's expected to serve as the team's everyday third baseman while Westburg is on the mend.