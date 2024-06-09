Westburg went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two runs scored during Sunday's 9-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Westburg hit a triple for the second consecutive game, bringing his season total to five triples -- tied for the fourth most in baseball. The third baseman did most of his damage against the bullpen, with his triple coming off Phil Maton in the eighth inning and notching a single off Pete Fairbanks in the ninth. Westburg is 6-for-14 with a homer, three RBI and three runs over the first three games of the O's four-game set against Tampa Bay.