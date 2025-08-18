Westburg went 4-for-5 with a home run, five RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over Houston.

Westburg led the charge in Baltimore's 12-0 victory with five RBI, including three with his fifth-inning homer. He later knocked RBI singles in the seventh and eighth frames. Westburg has at least three hits in three of his last 18 games, going 26-for-74 (.351) during that span. He's now slashing .277/.327/.475 with 15 home runs and 34 RBI through 72 games.