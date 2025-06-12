Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Homers in back-to-back games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westburg went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and a double in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Tigers.
Westburg delivered the final blow in Baltimore's seven-run eighth inning, tucking a Beau Brieske fastball inside the left-field foul pole for his sixth homer of the year. Westburg has certainly hit the ground running since returning from over a month on the IL, homering in back-to-back games. Overall, the 26-year-old Westburg is slashing .232/.290/.465 with 14 runs scored and 10 RBI across 107 plate appearances this season.
