Westburg went 4-for-5 with two home runs and an additional run scored in a 9-5 win over Toronto on Saturday.

Westburg is off to a blazing start in 2025 with a robust .462 batting average (6-for-13) to go along with three home runs and four runs so far. Westburg took advantage of a rusty Max Scherzer and followed up Colton Cowser's leadoff homer with a 434-foot smash to left-center to give the Orioles an early 2-0 lead. His second homer of the contest in the seventh inning finished the scoring for the game. He figures to be in a prominent lineup position for a talented Baltimore offense in 2025.