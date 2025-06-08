Westburg (hamstring) went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and a walk in Saturday's rehab game with Triple-A Norfolk.

Westburg is up to seven minor-league appearances during his assignment, having now slashed .360/.429/.760 with two homers, four doubles and five RBI over 28 plate appearances. It appears as though the Orioles are taking a cautious approach with the 26-year-old infielder, who has been sidelined since late April due to a left hamstring strain and subsequent setback. It remains unclear how much more action Baltimore wants Westburg to get in the minors, but he appears to be on the verge of a return.