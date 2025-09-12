Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Kicking off rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westburg (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
It will be Westburg's first game action since he sprained his right ankle back on Aug. 18. Barring any setbacks, he should be ready to return to the Orioles' active roster sometime next week. Emmanuel Rivera has been filling in at third base of late for the O's with Westburg sidelined.
