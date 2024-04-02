Westburg went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

Westburg took Royals reliever Nick Anderson deep for the walk-off blast after Kansas City tied the game in the top of the ninth. Westburg's playing time has been one of the more interesting aspects of the Orioles' season so far. He appears to be the top option at second base versus right-handed pitchers, and he's also sharing third base with Ramon Urias versus left-handers. Westburg has gone 3-for-13 with five RBI and a 1:3 BB:K over four contests so far. He's also been the designated hitter once, though his versatility in the field will likely keep him out of that spot most of the time.