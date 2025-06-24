Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Likely back in lineup Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Tuesday that "all indications" are that Westburg (finger) will be ready to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Westburg will miss a third straight start Tuesday with a sprained left index finger. There's a chance the Orioles will hold him out Wednesday with an off day looming Thursday, but Mansolino said Westburg will "definitely" play Friday, if not before.
More News
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Expected to avoid injured list•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Could rejoin lineup next week•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Suffers jammed finger•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Lifted in third inning•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Taking seat Friday•