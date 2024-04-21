Westburg went 2-for-5 with two RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 9-7 win over the Royals.

Westburg remains hot at the plate with an eight-game hitting streak, going 14-for-32 (.438) with four multi-hit efforts in that span. He's picked up all three of his steals this season over his last nine games. The infielder is slashing .319/.373/.565 with four home runs, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored and five doubles over 76 plate appearances in a near-everyday role. With Jackson Holliday's major-league career off to a slow start, Westburg's playing time remains safe.