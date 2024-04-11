Westburg went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run during Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Red Sox.
Westburg belted his second long ball of 2024, taking Chris Martin yard in the seventh inning to give Baltimore the lead and eventual victory. The 25-year-old broke out of a slump, having entered the game 2-for-15 over his previous four games. With Jackson Holliday now up in the big leagues, Westburg will likely see most of his time at third base.
