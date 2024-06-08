Westburg went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rays.
The 25-year-old took Chris Devenski deep in the eighth inning to give Baltimore some insurance runs. Westburg is batting .298 (14-for-47) over his last 12 games, boosting his slash line on the season to .280/.336/.495 with 10 homers, six steals, 32 runs and 38 RBI in 58 contests.
