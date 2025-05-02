Westburg (hamstring) may not require a minor-league rehab assignment before getting activated from the 10-day injured list, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

General manager Mike Elias said Friday that Westburg's return timetable from a strained left hamstring is being measured in "days" and not "weeks", which appears to give the infielder a chance to be reinstated as early as Wednesday, when he's first eligible. Although Westburg is batting just .217 with four home runs and six RBI over 92 at-bats this season, he had gone 9-for-29 (.310) with one homer, two doubles and two RBI across his last seven outings before going down. With Ramon Urias now dealing with hamstring tightness, the Orioles are left to lean on Emmanuel Rivera to handle the bulk of the action at third base in the interim.