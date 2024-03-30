Westburg will start at second base and hit in the No. 8 spot Saturday against the Angels.

Westburg started at DH and batted sixth on Opening Day. He finished the game going 1-for-3 with an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Ryan O'Hearn will be the designated hitter and No. 5 hitter Saturday against Angels right-hander Griffin Canning, while Westburg shifts to second base for Jorge Mateo.