Westburg will start at second base and hit in the No. 8 spot Saturday against the Angels.
Westburg started at DH and batted sixth on Opening Day. He finished the game going 1-for-3 with an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Ryan O'Hearn will be the designated hitter and No. 5 hitter Saturday against Angels right-hander Griffin Canning, while Westburg shifts to second base for Jorge Mateo.
