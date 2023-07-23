Westburg stole a base as a pinch runner in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rays.

Westburg started on the bench for the fourth time in the last eight games, but he was still able to provide a small impact when he got in the game. Of those four times he's been out of the lineup, two have come against right-handers and two against southpaws, so this appears to be more of a balancing act for manager Brandon Hyde with his infield usage rather than anything specifically against Westburg. The rookie infielder has scuffled in his limited time since the All-Star break, going 4-for-21 (.190) with eight strikeouts over eight contests. It would be more likely for him to be optioned out to Triple-A Norfolk rather than sit on the bench for any extended length of time.