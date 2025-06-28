Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Not in Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westburg (hand) is not in the Orioles' starting lineup against the Rays on Saturday.
Westburg aggravated his left index finger injury during Friday's win over the Rays. He's considered day-to-day and could be available off the bench as a pinch hitter. Ramon Urias will start at third base and bat second.
