Westburg is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.comreports.
Westburg started the first nine games of the season but will take a seat Tuesday after struggling to a .194/.242/.355 slash line in 34 plate appearances. Ramos Urias will man the hot corner while Tony Kemp starts at second base.
