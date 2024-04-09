Share Video

Westburg is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.comreports.

Westburg started the first nine games of the season but will take a seat Tuesday after struggling to a .194/.242/.355 slash line in 34 plate appearances. Ramos Urias will man the hot corner while Tony Kemp starts at second base.

