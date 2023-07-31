Westburg went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Yankees.

Westburg was able to get involved in the Orioles' seven-run rally in the first inning. The infielder's steal was his second of the season, both of which have come in his last six games. He's gone 3-for-17 over his last eight contests, so he's seen a somewhat limited role during his first big-league stint. Overall, he has a .253/.309/.413 slash line with a home run, eight RBI and 11 runs scored across 81 plate appearances.