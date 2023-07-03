Westburg is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees after picking up a left hand injury in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Twins, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Westburg took a pitch to the hand in his eighth-inning plate appearance Sunday, but he was able to stay in the game for the top of the ninth as the Orioles finished off the victory. However, manager Brandon Hyde told Rill afterward that Westburg would get imaging done on his hand, and while the results of those tests aren't known, the rookie infielder will be out of the lineup for at least one game. Ramon Urias will enter the starting nine at second base Monday while Westburg hits the bench.