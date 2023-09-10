Westburg was removed from Saturday's game versus the Red Sox with an undisclosed injury, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde wouldn't divulge any details on Westburg's injury, only saying that "everyone has little things" they're dealing with at this point of the season. The skipper did say he hopes Westburg will be available to play Sunday, so whatever the rookie is dealing with doesn't seem to be a big concern. Westburg went 3-for-4 with a solo home run before exiting Saturday's contest, falling a triple shy of the cycle.