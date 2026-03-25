The Orioles placed Westburg (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Westburg isn't expected to be ready to make his season debut until at least early May while he recovers from a partial UCL tear in his right elbow. Per MLB.com, Westburg has been running, fielding grounders and taking one-handed swings as of last week, but he has a few more checkpoints to hit in the recovery process before he'll be ready to head out on a rehab assignment.