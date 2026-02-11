Westburg could miss the first few Grapefruit League games after suffering a strained oblique in late January, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Oblique injuries have a tendency to linger, so the Orioles will proceed cautiously with the infielder so he doesn't suffer a setback. Westburg is projected to be the team's everyday third baseman this season, though he could fill in at second base some while Jackson Holliday (hand) is sidelined.