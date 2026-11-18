Westburg (elbow) indicated Wednesday he expects to be ready to play third base Opening Day, Annie Klaff of MASNsports reports.

The 27-year-old began a hitting progression just after the end of the regular season and is building up his throwing program as he rehabs from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in May. Westburg has a .768 OPS since making his MLB debut in 2023, but he's been limited to 260 games and missed the entirety of last season. He seems likely to be Baltimore's starter at the hot corner to begin 2027, but his health remains a question mark.