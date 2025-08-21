Westburg (ankle) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

He hasn't played since departing Monday's contest versus the Red Sox with right ankle discomfort. Westburg is considered day-to-day, and Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino expressed optimism Thursday that the third baseman can avoid the 10-day injured list. Jeremiah Jackson is occupying the hot corner and batting second in the series opener Thursday.