Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Out of lineup Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westburg is not starting against the Yankees on Sunday.
Since being activated off the 10-day IL on Tuesday, Westburg had started five straight games, but he went just 1-for-20 with 10 strikeouts over that span. He'll get a day to reset Sunday while Jeremiah Jackson makes a start at the hot corner.
