Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Out of Sunday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westburg (finger) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The 26-year-old jammed his left index finger on a steal attempt during Saturday's game, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury since X-rays came back negative. Westburg will still be held out of the starting nine for at least one contest, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus Texas.
