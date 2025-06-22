Westburg (finger) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old jammed his left index finger on a steal attempt during Saturday's game, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury since X-rays came back negative. Westburg will still be held out of the starting nine for at least one contest, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus Texas.