Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said Friday that Westburg will be sidelined at least through the end of April due to a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Westburg will not undergo surgery and will instead treat the injury with a platelet-rich plasma injection and rest. When he does return, he could do so as a designated hitter initially. Westburg also entered Orioles camp with an oblique strain, but that injury should heal long before the elbow issue. While Westburg is shelved, the Orioles could turn to Coby Mayo and/or Blaze Alexander at third base. Alexander is also in the mix for reps at second base for the injured Jackson Holliday (hand).