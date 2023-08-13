Westburg went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 1-0 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

After slumping in late July, Westburg has hit safely in eight of his nine games in August to earn a near-everyday role. The infielder is 11-for-33 (.333) with a home run, four RBI and five runs scored this month. Westburg is up to a .278/.328/.435 slash line with two homers, three steals, 12 RBI, 16 runs scored, seven doubles and two triples through 33 contests. He's seen most of his playing time between second base and third base lately.