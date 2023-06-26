The Orioles selected Westburg's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

Confirming what had been reported Sunday, Westburg will join the Orioles ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Reds for what will be his MLB debut. The 24-year-old's promotion comes after he posted a .939 OPS with seven stolen bases in 301 plate appearances in the International League while making starts at second base, third base, shortstop, left field and right field. The Orioles may not commit to Westburg being a full-time player at any one position, but he should be in store for a near-everyday role in any case while moving about multiple different spots in the infield or outfield.