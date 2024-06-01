Share Video

Westburg (hand) will draw the start at third base and bat seventh Saturday versus the Rays.

Westburg will make his return to the lineup after missing two games with a hand injury following a hit-by-pitch Tuesday against Boston. The 25-year-old currently owns a five-game hit streak, batting .444 with a homer, two doubles, five RBI and four runs scored over that stretch.

