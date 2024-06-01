Westburg (hand) will draw the start at third base and bat seventh Saturday versus the Rays.
Westburg will make his return to the lineup after missing two games with a hand injury following a hit-by-pitch Tuesday against Boston. The 25-year-old currently owns a five-game hit streak, batting .444 with a homer, two doubles, five RBI and four runs scored over that stretch.
More News
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Absence continuing Friday•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: X-rays clean, but not in lineup•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Three hits including homer•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Blasts leadoff homer•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Moves up to leadoff spot•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Four hits in walk-off win•