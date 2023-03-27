The Orioles reassigned Westburg to minor-league camp Monday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
Westburg fared well this spring but ultimately there wasn't a spot yet for him on the major-league roster. The 24-year-old should make his debut at some point in 2023, though, and his ability to play shortstop, second base and third base helps him in that regard.
