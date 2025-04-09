Westburg is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The Orioles are likely just giving Westburg some rest for the day game after a night game. Westburg previously sat out a March 30 loss to the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury, but he proceeded to start in each of the last eight games, going 5-for-30 with three walks, three runs and an RBI. His absence from the lineup Wednesday will open up a spot in the infield for Ramon Urias, who will start at third base and bat eighth.